This comedian swapped Donald Trump's policies with Hitler's -- and supporters still agreed with them

Donald Trump has rocked US politics. The presidential hopeful’s inflammatory speeches and far-right stance on immigration and foreign policy have divided the Republican party and become the main talking point of the election.

His campaign has drawn relentless criticism. In an editorial in The Washington Post, a Harvard professor compared the surprise rise of the billionaire business mogul to Adolf Hitler seizing power in Germany.

“I have spent my life perplexed about exactly how Hitler could have come to power in Germany,” she said. “Watching Donald Trump’s rise, I now understand.”

To test that theory, a YouTube comedian approached Trump supporters in the street and read quotes to them which they were told originally came from Donald Trump — they actually came from Hitler.

The quotes elicited strangely positive responses.

“How fortunate for governments that the people they administer don’t think,” was one of the quotes used, to which one Trump supporter responded: “You look at the Democratic party and they prove that, and that’s why I’m voting for Trump.”

In Hitler’s pursuit of the “master race,” he ordered the killing of anyone he didn’t deem fit or who didn’t share his world views, including homosexuals, Jewish people, and the mentally handicapped.

In one speech, he said: “Anyone who sees and paints a sky green and fields blue ought to be sterilised.”

Under the impression that these were the Republican candidate’s words, one Trump fan pointed out “there’s a lot of people who ought to be sterilised according to Donald Trump, so sure.”

The comedian eventually told them that the quotes are in fact from the Austrian-born dictator. Even then, the supporters maintained that “if Donald Trump said them I’d support them.”

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.