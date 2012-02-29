WATCH: Donald Trump Eviscerates A Friend Who Moved Into A 'Green Building'

CNBC’s Squawk Box is starting a new segment called ‘Trump Tuesday’ — that means we’re going to be hearing the Donald’s opinions on money, markets and everything in between.



Lucky for us, that’s a lot.

Today, Becky Quick started Donald off by asking him about the price of oil. What followed was a five minute rant about everything from the horrors of windmills being built 2 miles off the coast of one of Trump’s Scotland golf courses to reasons why green energy can make you go blind. Trump, it seems, does not believe in global warming.

The best part of his discussion, though, starts at around 5:06 when Trump brings up a friend of his who is a “big environmental guy.” Trump proceeds to make fun of his friend, who now regrets his decision to move into a green energy building. Trump says that his friend freezes in the winter, boils in the summer, and is losing his eyesight.

Check out the whole video below:

