WATCH: Did Biden Just Tell Obama That Healthcare Reform Was A "Big F$(*KING Deal"?

Nice catch from Mediaite here. It seems that Biden, after giving some remarks on healthcare, turned to Obama and told him his signing was a “Big F#$king deal.” Some in our office don’t think that’s what he said though. You be the judge. The comment is right near the end.



For what it’s worth, press secretary Robert Gibbs tweeted “And yes Mr. Vice President, you’re right…”



