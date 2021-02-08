An American knockout artist said he'd 'get blazed and chill' after celebrating his stoppage win in the UFC

Photo by MMA Junkie / YouTube Devonte Smith.

American fighter Devonte Smith won his Saturday UFC bout via doctor stoppage.

Smith’s striking was so powerful it forced his opponent’s eye to swell like a golf ball.

He then told reporters he’d “get blazed and chill” to celebrate.

An American knockout artist called Devonte Smith said he’d “get blazed and chill” after celebrating his stoppage win Saturday at the UFC Fight Night 184 event in Las Vegas.

Smith overwhelmed Justin Jaynes with ground-and-pound and wailed punches and elbows onto his opponent before a referee waved the bout off under a doctor’s instruction.

Smith’s blows were so damaging they forced a swelling so grotesque that slammed Jaynes’ eye shut, impairing his vision.

“I’m real happy â€¦ win no matter what,” said Smith to reporters at the post-event press conference.

“It’s a fight. MMA. You got kicks, elbows, knees, takedowns, jiu-jitsu, wrestling, kickboxing â€¦ so my mindset was just win.

“Whatever I’m giving, I’m taking. Getting a win by TKO, stoppage by the eye, that’s my first one so it’s cool.”

Smith’s win was his first since a first-round loss to Khama Worthy in 2019. He did not compete at all during 2020 and so he said he wants to be an active competitor this year.

“My goal is to fight three, four [times this year],” he said. “[And break into the] Top-15 [rankings] by the end of the year, or top-10.”

The fighter was then asked how he’ll recover during his time off. “I’ll watch a lot of MMA, spend time with my family â€” most importantly â€” get blazed, chill, get really relaxed.”

The weekend success advanced Smith’s pro MMA record to 11 wins (10 knockouts and one submission) against two defeats.

