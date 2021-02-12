Bucs linebacker Devin White rode his horse through Raymond James Stadium while carrying the Lombardi Trophy

Mark LoMoglio/AP Images From Disney World trips to boozy parades, there are plenty of popular ways NFL stars celebrate Super Bowl wins. Devin White took a different approach.

Devin White took a literal victory lap after winning Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs linebacker rode his horse across the field Raymond James Stadium Wednesday.

White had the Vince Lombardi Trophy in hand during his joy ride.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From trips to Disney World to booze-filled parades, there are plenty of tried and true ways for football stars to celebrate Super Bowl victories.

But Devin White wanted to do things a little differently.

AP Photo/Mike Roemer Devin White.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker was adamant that he would ride one of his many horses across the field at Raymond James Stadium â€” the Bucs’ home field and the site of Super Bowl LV â€” if his team took down the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL crown.

“If we get the W, I don’t care what they say, I’m pulling the horse out,” White said before the big game. “And I’m gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I’m gonna ride around.”

Of course, he had to lobby Bucs General Manager Jason Licht for permission first:

Yo @jasonrlicht can me & Dream get that victory lap with the trophy around the stadium before we hit the road ? #GETLIVESTABLES ???????? — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) February 9, 2021

But once Tampa Bay won in decisive fashion on Sunday, that’s exactly what White did. He took Artistic Dream for a joy ride through the arena following the Buccaneers’ rowdy boat parade celebration on Wednesday.

Though unique, White’s clip-clopping celebration isn’t entirely unprecedented. White himself broke out another one of his horses, named Daisy Mae, to ride through Death Valley back in his college days with the LSU Tigers.

But this time around looked a bit different. In addition to supporting White’s 238-pound frame, the horse was burdened with an extra seven pounds of weight as its owner hoisted the sterling silver Vince Lombardi Trophy into the air.

How it started ➡️ How it’s going pic.twitter.com/29FG6yC389 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 11, 2021

Check out the clip of White’s literal victory lap below:

Victory lap for @DevinWhite__40 ???? A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/cjTXIQT7l1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2021

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.