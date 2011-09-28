WATCH: DNC Mashup Of Horrifying Republican Audience Reactions

The Democratic National Committee has released a new attack ad that is basically a montage of offensive audience reactions from the last three Republican presidential debates.



In the first incident, audience members applaud Rick Perry’s execution record. In the second, the crowd cheers the idea of letting an uninsured man die. And in the third, people in audience boo a gay military member serving in Iraq, who asked candidates in a web video if candidates would “circumvent” the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.

The ad, titled “Not One Candidate,” attacks the 2012 GOP presidential hopefuls for not reprimanding the audience for their responses, referencing an editorial from Sunday’s Concord Monitor.

From the editorial:

The most disturbing aspect of the WrestleMania behaviour at the debates is not that some audience members booed a soldier and many cheered death. It’s that not one Republican candidate, and there were nine on the stage on Thursday, spoke up to admonish the crowd and call for civility. Not one candidate, in situations that cried out for it, exhibited leadership.

Watch the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

