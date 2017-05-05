Watch as Democrats break out in song as the AHCA passes the House

The American Health Care Act passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday in a major win for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan after a series of fits and starts for the bill. The legislation to overhaul the US healthcare system passed by a 217-213 margin, with every Democrats and 20 Republicans voting against it. As Republicans left the floor, Democrats broke out in song, singing “Na-na-na-na, goodbye.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.