LIVE: The big Democratic debate!

The field of candidates in the Democratic primary race has been narrowed down to two — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

They face off Thursday night at the Democratic debate hosted by CNN and PBS.

The battle between the two candidates vying for their party’s nomination is getting more intense — Clinton eked out a narrow win over Sanders in the Iowa caucuses, but Sanders beat Clinton by a wide margin in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night.

Clinton’s campaign brought out the firepower quickly after her crushing loss, attacking Sanders on his record and emphasising Clinton’s experience.

The high stakes of this debate will likely make it a feisty one.

