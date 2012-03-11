WATCH: David Beckham Was Up To His Old Tricks On Opening Night In The MLS

It was opening night in Major League Soccer. And while it looked for a while like David Beckham had already played his last game in the U.S., he was back and doing what he does best.



The Los Angeles Galaxy lost to Real Salt Lake 3-1. But it was Beckham’s gorgeous assist in the 71st minute that started the scoring and reminded soccer aficionados why Becks is great. It’s not the goals. It’s the assists.

And what a great call…”The service, superb!”

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.