Daniel Dubois knocks Kyotaro Fujimoto down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right hand to leave the Japanese heavyweight needing oxygen treatment in the ring

Daniel Dubois knocked his opponent down with a jab, then out for good in the second round of a mismatch on Saturday.

Japanese heavyweight Kyotaro Fujimoto was the fifth opponent Dubois beat this year, ending 2019 on a high.

Watch the knockout right here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LONDON – Daniel Dubois knocked Kyotaro Fujimoto down with a jab, then out for good with a hard right hand to leave the Japanese heavyweight needing oxygen treatment after a mismatch on Saturday.

The haunting difference in size, strength, and power was there to see in the opening round, with Fujimoto offering little offensively through those three minutes, with Dubois in patient but predatory mood.

In the second round, the forceful jab which he had been landing well in the first, had Fujimoto down, and a heavy hitting right – the hardest shot of the night, by far – put the visiting boxer back on the floor, with ringside physicians rushing in to treat the fallen fighter.

Watch the knockout right here:

Daniel Dubois doing Daniel Dubois things ???? This right hand made us feel woozy ???? Lethal.#TheFightBeforeChristma pic.twitter.com/vADkk3pDYF — Boxing on BT Sport ???? (@BTSportBoxing) December 21, 2019

The victory was the fifth of the year for Dubois, whose stock had risen domestically and abroad after overcoming Nathan Gorman by knockout in a battle of unbeaten British prospects at the 02 Arena, in London, in July.

His win Saturday, at the Copperbox Arena in London, will do little for his world ranking but a lot for the highlight-reel because of the brutal nature of the ending.

Frank Warren, the fight’s promoter, said in a post-event media huddle which Business Insider attended that he would be looking to match Dubois with Joe Joyce in early 2020, but “would not shy away from a fight against Dillian Whyte,” too.

Dubois said it has been “a breakthrough year” for him, he does “not get paid for overtime,” and that he is happy with the early finish. “When I found my range, that was it.”

Dubois was not the only Peacock Gym athlete on the Warren card, as Peacock founder, owner, and trainer Martin Bowers brought an electic army of fighters from Canning Town, all of whom won in a variety of ways.

Denzel Bentley, an up-and-coming middleweight, advanced to 12 wins (10 knockouts) after beating Adam Grabiec in little more than four and a half minutes.

Earlier in the night, power-punching southpaw Chris Bourke finished Louis Norman in a super bantamweight bout, James Branch knocked out Istvan Orsos in a cruiserweight battle, and featherweight fighter Louie Lynn beat Brett Fidoe by way of four-round decision.

Read more:

Canelo Alvarez could become boxing’s greatest free agent since Floyd Mayweather, and Eddie Hearn says he would work with him ‘in an absolute heartbeat’

Manny Pacquiao’s people want no part in a fight with Terence Crawford, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says

3 statistics show why Anthony Joshua was able to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. so easily second time around

Wladimir Klitschko is plotting a spectacular boxing comeback, and he wants to break an old heavyweight record

Conor McGregor recently surprised beginner boxers by taking over their lesson, shouting at them, and showing them how to punch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.