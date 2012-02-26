Danica Patrick Crashes For The Second Time This Week After Being Bumped By A Teammate

Danica Patrick was looking for a strong start to the 2012 season in today’s Nationwide Series warm-up for tomorrow’s Daytona 500. But her first official race of the season came to an early end after being spun-out ny her teammate and then crashing into the wall.



Patrick won the pole position for the Drive4COPD 300. But after falling off the pace, she was looking for a boost from teammate Cole Whitt. Unfortunately she got more than she bargained for when she got bumped by Whitt.

This is Patrick’s second crash of the week, as she also wrecked during Thursday’s Gatorade Duel.

At the time of this post, Patrick’s crew was working to get her back into the race, but it didn’t look good.

Here is the video (via ESPN)…



