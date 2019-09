Reuters has posted some striking footage of specially outfitted Beechcraft planes spraying pesticide over Dallas, America’s ninth-largest city, to combat the spread of West Nile Virus.



The city declared a state of emergency last week after the virus killed 10 people.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

