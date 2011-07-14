WATCH: "Cowboys And Aliens" Clip!

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures have unveiled the first clip from the highly-anticipated sci-fi Western Cowboys & Aliens, which hits theatres nationwide on July 29. Take a look at this scene below where Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig try to track down an alien in Jon Favreau‘s upcoming adventure.



Cowboys & Aliens comes to theatres July 29th, 2011 and stars Harrison Ford, Daniel Craig, Abigail Spencer, Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Favreau, Paul Dano, Keith Carradine. The film is directed by Jon Favreau.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.