WATCH: Cool New Video Shows The Metrodome Roof Collapse From Another Angle

The Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission has release new security camera footage, taken inside the Metrodome on December 12, when the roof of the stadium collapsed under the weight of a heavy snowstorm. (Via Star-Tribune)



In this new, close-up angle, you can see one of the giant roof panels shred, before the whole bubble starts to collapse. The MSFC announced yesterday that the entire roof would need to be replaced.



Here’s the original video caught by FOX’s NFL cameras.

