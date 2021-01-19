Conor McGregor proved he's the UFC's version of Tiger Woods by chartering a yacht to Fight Island

Photos by John Kavanagh on Twitter / MacLife on YouTube x 2 Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor just arrived on Fight Island in style ahead of his lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

The former two-weight UFC champion chartered a yacht from Dubai and was then chaperoned in a Rolls Royce to the entrance of the 5-star W Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

It is reminiscent of the way Tiger Woods generated headlines by docking his $US20 million in the Hamptons in Long Island ahead of the 2018 US Open.

McGregor is a baller.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Conor McGregor just proved he’s the UFC’s version of Tiger Woods as he finally arrived on Fight Island on Monday, following in the footsteps of the golfing legend by arriving in Abu Dhabi in the lavish style befitting a sporting superstar.

The former two-weight UFC champion returns to the Octagon on Saturday for the first time in 12 months for a lightweight match against Dustin Poirier at the newly-built Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The Irish striker destroyed Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in front of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, abruptly retired months later, and then organised his 155-pound clash with Poirier that takes place in front of 2,000 fans.

McGregor recently concluded his training camp in Dubai, posting photographs en route to the neighbouring emirate 70 miles away.

His choice of transport? A private yacht.

McGregor meditated on board his yacht, likely using the visualisation tools he has practiced throughout his mixed martial arts career, before showing the view from his deck.

He was then seen on video arriving to the W Hotel â€” a luxury, 5-star hotel that is on the site of a $US1 billion race track; the Yas Marina Circuit â€” in a convoy.

McGregor, of course, rode inside a Rolls Royce with his family.

Surrounded by people in personal protective equipment, McGregor â€” together with his family members and training team â€” would have been taken into a sanitised room so they can all take a mandatory coronavirus test.

Assuming McGregor and his family had to follow the same protocols as everyone else attending, they would then be chaperoned into their suites on-site and be forced to self-isolate for approximately 48 hours, breaking that quarantine once for a second coronavirus test.

Should both tests be negative, McGregor will then be given a coloured wristband that acts as a passport for him to roam various sites on Fight Island.

If all goes to plan, he will attend a press conference on Thursday, ahead of a weigh-in Friday, before competing in the fight night headliner Saturday.

The fight will actually take place at 9 a.m. Sunday local time to allow a prime TV slot in the US.

Watch McGregor arrive at the UFC hotel here:

McGregor is the Tiger Woods of the UFC

The way McGregor rolled into Fight Island in style is reminiscent of the way Tiger Woods stole headlines in 2018 when he docked his $US20 million, 155-foot yacht in the Hamptons and reportedly stayed there during the US Open, which was held at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton.

The 15-time major winner in golf has owned the yacht, which he calls Privacy, since 2004 and spent his wedding night on board with his now-former wife Elin Nordegren.

Photos by AP Images Not too shabby.

McGregor this week, like Woods three years ago, is generating headlines simply by living the luxury lifestyle of a superstar athlete.

But he wouldn’t be able to live that lifestyle if he weren’t one of the marquee names in all combat sport.

The stakes ahead of his fight this weekend are high, as the winner in the UFC 257 main event between McGregor and Poirier will be thrust into a title shot.

Whether that will be against Khabib Nurmagomedov, or somebody else should the Russian wrestler remain retired and vacate the belt, remains unclear.

UFC boss Dana White met Nurmagomedov behind-closed-doors at a UAE Warriors MMA event Friday to discuss his future plans.

White then told ESPN the following night that the UFC champion could be coaxed out of retirement should somebody at Fight Island on Saturday do “something spectacular.”

Read more:

Conor McGregor said he’s ‘certainly a viewer’ of YouTubers like Jake Paul, and that they don’t make a mockery of fighting

UFC boss Dana White ordered Calvin Kattar to go to the hospital after he was dominated by all-action fighter Max Holloway

A UFC fighter got a $US50,000 bonus for a shock KO but shunned media interviews and gave Dana White a moody look backstage

Conor McGregor would welcome a third and final fight with long-time rival Nate Diaz

2 big boys who weighed a combined 529-pounds went at each other’s throats in one of the funnest UFC bouts of the night

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.