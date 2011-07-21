WATCH: Comic-Con - Conan The Barbarian - Red Band Clip

Lionsgate is getting the San Diego Comic-Con started a little early today, with the first clip from the upcoming action-adventure Conan the Barbarian, which arrives in theatres on August 19. We’ll have exclusive interviews with the cast and crew later this week, but the studio sent along this three-minute red band clip to share with our readers. Click on the video player below for this extended scene featuring Ron Perlman as Corin and Leo Howard as a young Conan, who shows his true barbaric nature when he’s attacked in the woods.



Conan the Barbarian comes to theatres August 19th, 2011 and stars Jason Momoa, Rose McGowan, Stephen Lang, Ron Perlman, Rachel Nichols, Leo Howard, Saïd Taghmaoui, Bob Sapp. The film is directed by Marcus Nispel.

