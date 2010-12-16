WATCH: Disturbing Video Of Yesterday's Florida School Board Shooting (Warning: GRAPHIC)

Welcome to the new media world.



Yesterday’s school board shooting in Florida was carried live on an internet video feed, and CNN first aired the VERY graphic footage (which includes someone getting shot) on Anderson Cooper last night.

“What [people] saw was a disgruntled gunman fire at point blank range at school board members seated on a platform right in front of him,” said Cooper.

The gunman, Clay Duke, was apparently upset over the firing of his wife. He spray painted a large V on the wall with a circle around it, an image from the graphic novel V for Vendetta. The graphic novel, written by Alan Moore, follows a mysterious revolutionary who works to destroy a fictitious totalitarian government.

Duke then says, “Women can leave, six men can stay.” One of the women, Ginger Littleton, tries to knock Duke’s gun out of his hand with her purse. He holds on to the gun, but lets her go. Duke then fires several shots at the remaining male board members. Amazingly, none of them get hit.

Duke is then shot by off-camera security officer Mike Jones, and then fatally shoots himself in the head when he is on the ground.

The video is below. Warning: it contains graphic content.

