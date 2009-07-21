Watch CNBC's Porn Documentary Here

CNBC’s “Porn: The Business of Pleasure” is available for free streaming on Hulu, the Web video site owned by NBC, Fox, and Disney. (Embedded above.)



While the presence of the porn documentary on CNBC’s air may have been too much for regular sponsor Charles Schwab, Hulu hasn’t had a problem finding support for ‘Porn’. The video is sponsored heartily by the Toyota Prius. (You do have to “prove” your age, though.)

