GM held a party to celebrate paying loans to the government, and afterwords reporters jostled to get some Q&A time with the company’s chief. Watch this Fox Business Network reporter struggle to get Ed Whitacre’s attention, while Phil Lebeau owns the scene. THIS is how it’s done.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.