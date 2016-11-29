Wes Anderson directed a Christmas-themed short film starring Adrien Brody for H&M

Wes Anderson has directed a short film for H&M starring Adrian Brody, who plays the character Dmitri in Anderson’s 2014 film “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

The short comes as Anderson fans wait for his next (currently untitled) film to come in 2018, which IMDB simply describes as “a stop-motion film about dogs.” It will star Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, and Bill Murray.

