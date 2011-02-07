WATCH: Christina Aguilera Screws Up The National Anthem At The Super Bowl

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

The biggest moment any singer can ask for: “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl. And Christina Aguilera messed up the lyrics.



At about 51 seconds in, as she was about to sing the fourth line (“O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming”), she accidentally sang a hybrid of the second line: “What so proudly we watched, at the twilight’s last streaming.”

Like a professional, she seemed to know that she messed up, but kept going to the end. Check it out below.

