WATCH: Charles Barkley Thinks Truman Defeated Nixon In '48

During halftime of tonight’s Celtics-Lakers game, the TNT studio crew discussed Duke’s win over UNC. And in doing so, they poked some fun at Kenny Smith with a Photoshop job on the iconic image of Harry S Truman holding up a copy of the Chicago Tribune with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman.” In the TNT version, Smith is holding a paper that reads “UNC Defeats Duke.”
Well, while the other hosts were giggling like schoolgirls, Charles Barkley can be heard asking “was that Truman-Nixon?” And then just before going to commercial, he asks it again.
While this certainly good for a chuckle, we need to keep in mind that Chuck says he will run for Governor of Alabama in 2014. Let’s hope he brushes up on his history first.
