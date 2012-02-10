WATCH: Charles Barkley Thinks Truman Defeated Nixon In '48

During halftime of tonight’s Celtics-Lakers game, the TNT studio crew discussed Duke’s win over UNC. And in doing so, they poked some fun at Kenny Smith with a Photoshop job on the iconic image of Harry S Truman holding up a copy of the Chicago Tribune with the headline “Dewey Defeats Truman.” In the TNT version, Smith is holding a paper that reads “UNC Defeats Duke.”



Well, while the other hosts were giggling like schoolgirls, Charles Barkley can be heard asking “was that Truman-Nixon?” And then just before going to commercial, he asks it again.

While this certainly good for a chuckle, we need to keep in mind that Chuck says he will run for Governor of Alabama in 2014. Let’s hope he brushes up on his history first.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

