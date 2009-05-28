Watch Yahoo's Carol Bartz Drop The F-Bomb At D7 (VIDEO)

In an interview with Kara Swisher at the D7 conference, Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz talks about what she thinks Yahoo is all about, how she’s going to fix it, what she’s into (video, social), and what needs to happen to sell Yahoo’s search business to Microsoft (MSFT).

She also drops the F-bomb! Fast forward to 2:50, right after Kara mentions Carol’s experience running AutoDesk, a company that’s “well known in the Valley, but much more traditional.”

Carol asks: “Are we leading up to ‘I’m both too old and too stupid to know what the Internet is?’ ‘Cause by the way, Walt [Mossberg] is 61 and I’m only 60. So… f— you.” (Laughter, applause.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.