Here's Where All The Cash In Those Candy Drop Boxes Really Goes

After reading this story, you’ll never look at a charity box the same way again. Those innocent-looking dropboxes that offer you candy in exchange for a donation to help a missing child or pet are really a ploy to part you from your money, according to NBC10’s Harry Hairston.



Hairston and a producer brought a hidden camera along to meet Tom Holly, a South Carolina connect who works with a company alleged to be at the heart of the scam, Advanced Business Concepts. All it took was a phone call to ABC to put Hairston in touch with the guy who’s “making good money” off people’s kindness.

“I like money so it’s not a bad a deal,” Holly said, laughing. “I’ve got them in a shoe repair place, for example, and in a jewelry store.”

While the stores are too happy to display the boxes, Holly’s thrilled to make off with every cent inside. “We get all the money,” he said.

Below the photo of the lost pet or child, the boxes explicitly say in small print, “This is not a charity.” However, a district attorney interviewed on camera said that it’s definitely “theft by deception.”

Decide for yourself by watching the video on NBC’s site.

