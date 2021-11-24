Video shows thieves swarm into an Oakland clothing store, the latest in a string of mass smash-and-grab attacks hitting California retailers

The burglars appear to have almost completely cleared out the store. Fox News/Prime 356

A gang of burglars plundered an Oakland clothing store Monday night.

Security video from the raid shows at least 30 looters streaming into the store and ransacking it.

It’s the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs that are ransacking California stores.

Security footage shows burglars streaming into a Bay Area clothing store and ransacking it Monday night, the latest in a string of brazen smash-and-grab attacks hitting retail.

The video from Prime 356, a streetwear resale store in downtown Oakland, shows around 30 people with covered faces swarm into the shop and appear to almost completely clear it out in less than 30 seconds.

The store uploaded the footage to YouTube:

The burglars, many wearing face coverings, hoods and latext gloves, yelled “Go go go,” to a backdrop of a wailing alarm as they snatch dozens of items including sneakers, hats and sweaters.

Police were at the scene within 10 minutes, according to Fox News affiliate KTVU2, but made no arrests.

In a fundraising post, Prime 356’s proprietors said it was the second time in a month the shop was targeted, saying that the owners are “struggling” as a result.

NBC Bay Area reported that the two raids together cost the store $US180,000 ($AU250,176).

The fundraising post said: “Our gate was ripped off of its frame, windows smashed in and our door frame was broken.”

“These people stole a majority of our inventory and have essentially put us out of business for the time being.”

The store improved its security after the first hit, according to the post, but still got burgled.

The events followed a chaotic weekend in San Francisco’s Union Square area, which has seen similar mass smash-and-grab robberies in high end stores such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Bloomingdales.

Bay Area police patrols have been upped, according to NBC, and in Walnut Creek’s plaza, where Nordstrom experienced a similar mass robbery on Saturday, a barricade was erected, CBS affiliate KPIX 5 reported.

As of Tuesday police had not said whether they consider the thefts to be connected, according to NBC.