Bryan Cranston Acts Out The Entire MLB Postseason In A One-Man Show

The MLB postseason is approaching, and many teams are looking to clinch a playoff berth. As teams get ready for baseball’s most exciting time, Bryan Cranston is preparing for the postseason in his own way.

Cranston dramatized the MLB postseason in a “one-man performance” for TBS. Inspired by his passion for baseball and Bugs Bunny, Cranston documents his solo recreation of the MLB Playoffs.

Cranston details the trials and tribulations of putting on a one-man baseball game: rearranging the organ soundtrack for the theatre, noisey concessionaires, and challenging ballet moves for more realistic game action.

He also does his best to get the crowd involved, letting them experience what it’s like to have Cranston on the mound.

He didn’t stop there, however, as he enlisted Pedro Martinez to help him get the basics down. For instance, that form has to be right when hoisting the World Series trophy.

And, of course, he nailed the finer details, like baseball’s favourite postgame interview prank.

Watch the full video below:

