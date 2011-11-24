WATCH: British Couple Almost Blown Up By Rogue Exploding Manhole

A rogue exploding manhole outside a British strip club is causing havoc, blowing up sporadically and endangering members of the public.



The Telegraph posted a video earlier today showing the dramatic nature of the explosions. It is thought that these may be sparked by wires overheating. British Telecom that is responsible for the manhole is investigating.

WATCH:

