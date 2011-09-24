WATCH: Bristol Palin Gets In A Bar Fight With A Heckler

Photo: Courtesy of Celebrity TV

Bristol Palin got in a heated altercation in West Hollywood last night after a heckler yelled — more than once — “Your mother’s a whore!”Palin — with paparazzi and film crew in tow — was minding her own business, riding the mechanical bull at the Saddle Ranch bar on the Sunset Strip when some guys at the bar started yelling some fairly predictable slurs at the Dancing With Stars star.



Not one to take the high road, Palin marched over and demanded that he explain what exactly his problem with Sarah Palin is. He says (among other things) that Sarah Palin is evil and probably going to hell. To which Bristol Palin responds: “Is it because you’re a homosexual and that’s why you hate her?”

All told, no one comes away from the confrontation looking very good.

Watch the fight below (starts around 1:44).

h/t TMZ

