Yes, this happened.



On In the Loop this morning, Bloomberg TV’s resident market nerds Dominic Chu and Josh Lipton strutted their stuff on a makeshift catwalk to model Brunello Cucinelli sweaters. The fashion label just IPO’ed in Italy, and their sweaters retail for between $2,000 to $3,000.

