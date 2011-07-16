WATCH: Blitz Trailer Starring Jason Statham!

Millennium Entertainment has released the first trailer for its upcoming action-thriller Blitz, which hits theatres nationwide on August 23. Click on the video player below for your first glimpse at Jason Statham in action in this thrill ride from director Elliott Lester.



Blitz comes to theatres August 23rd, 2011 and stars Jason Statham, David Morrissey, Luke Evans, Paddy Considine, Aidan Gillen, Chris Wilson, Nicky Henson, Taya De La Cruz. The film is directed by Elliott Lester.

