WATCH: Blake Lively Goes From 'Covered In Dirt' To Glam At 'Savages' Premiere

With her form-fitting gown, curled hair and bright red lips, Blake Lively looked every bit an old Hollywood starlet this week at the premiere for her latest film “Savages.”



PopSugar┬áspoke with Lively on the red carpet, where she said “It’s thrilling to be here dressed up because this movie I had to be tortured and covered in dirt the entire time.”

Lively’s role is clearly a far cry from her clean cut “Gossip Girl” character.

To hear Lively talk more about her “twisted love story” in “Savages,” watch the entire interview below.

SEE ALSO: Check out this deceptively funny movie poster for “Savages” starring Blake Lively >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.