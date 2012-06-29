WATCH: Blake Lively Goes From 'Covered In Dirt' To Glam At 'Savages' Premiere

With her form-fitting gown, curled hair and bright red lips, Blake Lively looked every bit an old Hollywood starlet this week at the premiere for her latest film “Savages.”



PopSugar spoke with Lively on the red carpet, where she said “It’s thrilling to be here dressed up because this movie I had to be tortured and covered in dirt the entire time.”

Lively’s role is clearly a far cry from her clean cut “Gossip Girl” character.

To hear Lively talk more about her “twisted love story” in “Savages,” watch the entire interview below.

