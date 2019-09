Here’s a weird video of Twitter co-founder Biz Stone trying to promote Twitter in 2006. He’s acting like some sort of crazy professor.



The thing is, we would have no idea what the heck Twttr (vowels were the enemy back) was from watching this video.

via Mashable



