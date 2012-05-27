WATCH: Bill Maher Mocks Birthers BY Launching His Own 'Wifer' Movement

As we reported yesterday, Donald Trump is using his position as Mitt Romney’s “most significant surrogate” to perpetuate “birther” theories regarding the citizenship of President Barack Obama.



To only exacerbate these sentiments, Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) said in an interview that he doesn’t “know if Barack Obama was born in the U.S. of A, but I do know this: In his heart, he is not an American.”

On the Friday edition of “Real Time,” Bill Maher would counter the “birther” rhetoric with some good ol’ fashioned satire of his own, prompting him to launch “wifer” theories in reference to Romney’s Mormon background.

Just a taste of what lies ahead. “Again, I’m not a wifer, I’m just saying he has the blood of a nomadic, polygamist tribesman, and I think that has shaped his world view,” Maher explains.

Watch the video below:

