Watch Bill Gates Get Choked Up As He Talks About Steve Ballmer Leaving Microsoft

It’s an emotional time at Microsoft as CEO Steve Ballmer leaves the company.

At today’s shareholder meeting, Microsoft founder and chairman Bill Gates got choked up talking about hiring the company’s next CEO.

The Verge clipped the video, and you can see Gates’ emotions start to get the best of him at 0:46.

Ballmer, too, has been emotional about leaving Microsoft. For both men, the company has been their lives, so it makes sense. (For some reason, the video won’t embed. Head over to the Verge to check it out >)

