Watch Bill Clinton kick balloons after Hillary Clinton's big speech

Allan Smith

Bill Clinton took to the stage after Hillary Clinton wrapped up her major address to close out the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday.

With an astronomical number of balloons dropping from the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center, the 42nd president decided to have some fun. And kick a couple balloons.

Jul 28 2016

The fun didn’t stop there:

