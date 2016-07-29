Watch Bill Clinton kick balloons after Hillary Clinton's big speech

Bill Clinton took to the stage after Hillary Clinton wrapped up her major address to close out the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on Thursday.

With an astronomical number of balloons dropping from the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center, the 42nd president decided to have some fun. And kick a couple balloons.

The fun didn’t stop there:

BILL! God, he was made for GIFs. pic.twitter.com/ljwZkxmaJy

— Allison Rockey (@AllisonRockey) July 29, 2016

