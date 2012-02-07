Watch Bill Ackman Make A Devastating Case To Overhaul Canadian Pacific's Management

Bill Ackman

There are a lot of reasons why you’re probably not a wealthy and successful hedge fund manager.One reason is that you’re not as articulate as Pershing Square Capital Management’s Bill Ackman.



In case you haven’t been following, Pershing Square is in a battle with Canadian Pacific Railway to replace management and turn around the company.

Earlier today, Bill Ackman and Pershing Square Capital Management presented their case to over 350 shareholders at Toronto’s Hilton Hotel, reports The Globe and Mail.

You can watch video of Bill Ackman’s presentation by clicking here. (h/t The Reformed Broker)

Ackman’s team outlines in great detail why Canadian Pacific’s management is coming up short.

But Canadian Pacific wasn’t about to take this lying down. Shortly after the presentation, management fired back with a statement. Here’s an excerpt:

In Pershing Square’s town hall presentation, Pershing Square made a number of assertions and characterizations supported by hypothetical mathematical examples of the effects of speculated improvements on operating metrics similar to those contained in Pershing Square’s November 2, 2011 presentation to the Company. Pershing Square has no plan and has provided no specific actions to support its hypothetical maths. Pershing Square continues to plan a proxy contest based on a call to change management which the CP Board believes would cause serious disruption to CP’s business and the Multi-Year Plan, which is improving CP’s operations.

The drama continues.

