Watch Beyoncé Read Her Heartfelt Letter To Michelle Obama In New Campaign Ad

Michelle Obama has a fan in superstar Beyoncé.



In a new video for President Barack Obama‘s reelection campaign, Beyoncé reads her fan letter to the First Lady, saying “Michelle is the ultimate example of a truly strong African-American woman.”

And the feeling is apparently mutual, as Mrs. Obama recently took her two daughters to see Beyoncé in concert in New Jersey.

Watch B’s rave review below.

