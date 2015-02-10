Here's where to watch the first episode of 'Better Call Saul' for free

If you didn’t manage to catch Sunday night’s premiere of “Better Call Saul,” don’t worry — you can still watch the first episode for free.

Both iTunes and Amazon have the first episode “Uno” available to download for free, and you’ll also be able to stream it for the next 30 days over at AMC’s website.

The “Breaking Bad” spinoff has been getting fantastic reviews so far; the series has a 100% “Certified Fresh” rating over at Rotten Tomatoes, and it has a score of 78 at Metacritic.

The second episode, “Mijo,” debuts Monday night at 10 p.m. EST on AMC.

You can read our full review of the first episode of “Better Call Saul” right here, or watch the extended trailer for the series below.

