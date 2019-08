Betsy DeVos was confirmed as President Trump’s education secretary in a vote of 51-50 after a controversial hearing. Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50-50 tie in a historic vote.

On Friday, DeVos was physically blocked from making an appearance at a middle school in Washington D.C. by dozens of protesters.

