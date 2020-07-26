A women's UFC fighter mistakenly thought the 10-second signal was the end of the round and was swarmed with 7 strikes as a result

Bethe Correia, an experienced women’s UFC fighter, made a basic fail in her “Fight Island” bout Sunday.

The Brazilian mistakenly thought the 10-second signal was the end of the round and so she stopped fighting.

Her opponent, Pannie Kianzad, made her pay for the mistake and threw seven strikes at her.

Correia was hit a number of times in the sequence, which you can watch below, before going on to lose a unanimous decision.

Bethe Correia is an experienced athlete who made her 17th pro fight on Sunday’s “UFC on ESPN 14” show, the UFC’s fourth and final “Fight Island” event in Abu Dhabi, but made a basic error at the end of the opening round.

Correia stopped fighting at the signal which sounds to let fighters know the end of the round is 10 seconds away.

As Correia went to touch gloves with her opponent, Pannie Kianzad knew there was fighting still to be had and so she capitalised on the moment of weakness and sent six punches into Correia’s face, followed by a knee to the body.

Watch it here:

BETHE CORREIA THOUGHT THE ROUND WAS OVER ???? #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/NGFqQ2ZOQV — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2020

Getting hit in the face became a familiar thing for Correia as Kianzad out-threw and out-landed the Brazilian throughout the three-rounder.

Kianzad landed 106 of her 205 strikes compared to Correia’s 83 from 178.

The Iran-born Swede earned a unanimous decision, advancing her pro record to 13 wins (three knockouts and 10 decisions) against five losses.

Correia fell to 11 wins (two knockouts and nine decisions) against five losses.

