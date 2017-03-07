US

Watch Ben Carson refer to slaves as 'immigrants'

Emmanuel Ocbazghi

Newly minted Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson appeared to refer to slaves as “immigrants” in an address to department employees. Following is a transcript:

BEN CARSON: That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder, for less.

But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.

