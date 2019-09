This is funny. Ben Bernanke gets an ambush question from some young “citizen journalist” looking for the Fed Chairman’s thoughts on the criticism he’s received from Nassim Taleb. At first Bernanke pretends not to know who he’s talking about (or he can’t hear him). At the end, he just says he doesn’t read him. (via The Daily Bail)



