WATCH: BBC Newscaster Stunned As Trader Predicts Wipeout Of Savings

A BBC NEWSREADER was left quite literally speechless yesterday when an independent trader confidently predicting a worsening of the economic climate – saying the savings “of millions” would be wiped out.



Alessio Rastani told the BBC News channel that the economic crisis was “like a cancer” and that if it was not dealt with quickly enough, it would become fatal to the global economy.

Any plan for resolving it, however, will fail – because “the governments don’t rule the world… Goldman Sachs rules the world, and Goldman Sachs doesn’t care about this rescue package.”

As the news studio fell deathly silent, Rastani advised viewers to “be prepared and act now”, advising that the worst thing people could do to protect themselves was fail to act.

Watch the climax of Rastani’s interview below.

