WATCH: Barney Frank Unleashes And Goes On A Rant Over 'Myth Romney'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Massachusetts Representative Barney Frank had some strong words for the Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in a speech that became almost entirely ad-libbed as the teleprompter stopped running.



Frank was supposed to talk largely about Wall Street reform, contrasting Romney with President Barack Obama. But he started ignoring the teleprompter and going off-the-cuff, attacking a man he dubbed “Myth Romney.”

“It turns out our governor was Mitt Romney and what we should have had as governor was ‘Myth Romney.’ Myth Romney is a wonderful private-sector executive who, when he moved into the public sector, can transform it. … I wish Myth Romney had been governor of the state I had lived in.”

“Maybe, as a Democrat,” he added, “I should be grateful that we got Mitt and not Myth. Because if Myth Romney had ever been governor and had done all of the things we were told he can do, he would have been reelected overwhelmingly.”

Watch Frank’s full speech below.

