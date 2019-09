Plastic Logic is making the e-book reader that Barnes & Noble (BKS) hopes can compete with Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle. The gadget will go on sale next year for an undisclosed price. Here, a Plastic Logic exec shows off the device — flexible, full-touchscreen — on Fox Business.



