Barbara Walters: To Blame Sarah Palin For AZ Shooting "Very Unfair"

Sarah Palin had some unexpected allies on The View today.



Palin’s name has become synonymous with the “political vitriol” that various talking heads are calling an inciting factor behind the shooting. Her map depicting Giffords in crosshairs — and her scrubbing of her Facebook page after the tragedy — has not lessened the controversy.

But today Barbara Walters came to her defence: “I’m feeling bad for Sarah Palin. I don’t think that’s what she should have said, and certainly crosshairs are very scary.”

“But whether this happened because of too much commentary… we don’t know… But to blame Sarah Palin… is very unfair to her.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck then showed the NY Post cover from the very morning of the shooting — which happened to depict Peyton Manning with his head in crosshairs. “Are they then to blame if, god forbid, anything were to happen to Peyton Manning?”

Watch The View’s debate below.



