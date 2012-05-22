Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Bono And Many Other Celebrities Paid Tribute To Steve Jobs Last Night

More than a dozen big name celebrities paid tribute to the life and work of Steve Jobs last night at the 16th annual Webby Awards.



Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Bono, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and many others taped a video for the event in which they each tried to sum up Jobs’ accomplishments in five words, though some squeezed in a few extra words.

The Webby’s segment kicked off with an introduction from John Hodgman and Justin Long, the actors who appeared in Apple’s famous Mac vs. PC commercials, followed by a speech from Richard Dreyfuss who did the voiceover for Apple’s Think Different ads.

You can watch the whole segment from the Webby’s below. The video tribute starts at the 5:45 mark.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.