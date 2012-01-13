Watch: Bama Basketball Fans Give Sarcastic Cheer When LSU Crosses Half-Court

It has been a rough week for LSU. First they lose the BCS Championship game to a team they had already beaten. And they did it in craptastic fashion, not even crossing the 50-yard line until the fourth quarter.



So when the two schools met in men’s basketball last night, in Tuscaloosa, well, you knew the kids were going to have some fun at LSU’s expense.

The result was a large sarcastic cheer for LSU when they crossed mid-court on their first possession.

Here is the video (via The Big Lead)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

