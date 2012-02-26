WATCH: Balotelli's Latest Goal Included A Special Message For His Girlfriend

Manchester City’s Mario Balotelli may be the craziest athlete in the world. One of his regular stunts is to celebrate a goal by lifting up his jersey to reveal a t-shirt with a special message. And today was no different.



After scoring in the first half against Blackburn, Balotelli shoved aside a teammate and revealed a t-shirt with a message for his girlfriend, Raffaella Fico, who first gained fame on Italian Big Brother and later dated Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here’s the goal with the t-shirt which reads “Raffaella Ti Amo” (Raffaella I Love You)…

