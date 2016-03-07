WATCH: Australia's peak internet body explains why Malcolm Turnbull's NBN is the wrong one

(Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images)

Internet Australia, the country’s peak body for internet users, has never properly weighed into the NBN debate until now, simply saying it supports fast broadband. But now it has laid its cards on the table, the the Senate’s NBN inquiry that the company should deploy fibre now.

Internet Australia’s CEO Laurie Patton told the senators last Friday that the NBN should “follow the Nike principle – just do it!”

The view puts Internet Australia at odds with government policy after maintaining an apolitical stand until now between Labor’s full fibre rollout or the Turnbull government’s multi-technology model.

The group’s opinion changed after new information from overseas revealed the costs to deploy fibre have dropped significantly, and it is now calling the government to urgently reassess the MTM model rollout.

“Fibre-to-the-node was supposed to deliver broadband sooner and at a lower cost. We always knew that technology and improved implementation processes would gradually bring down the cost of fibre. It now looks like it might be coming very close to the same price as copper — especially if you take a long term view on the investment,” Patton said.

Greens senator Scott Ludlum posted this video of Internet Australia explaining what it sees as the benefits of a full fibre network and the problems of the current rollout.

